High point for Lowe
NEW YORK
Ken Lowe, the E.W. Scripps executive who has overseen the growth and development of the company's niche cable networks, is expected to be named CEO at a board meeting this Thursday. He'll replace William Burleigh, who is officially retiring, but who will stay on as non-executive chairman of the board.
Lowe is credited with turning HGTV and the Food Network, into profit centers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.