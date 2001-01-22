High [def] praise

The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne

hasn't yet been declared a "firm go" for a fall 2001 syndication launch, but the $40 million HDTV project, currently airing on the Sci-Fi Channel, is already selling: HDTV, that is. According to Jules Verne

executive producer Neil Dunn, he took a sample episode to a CBS executive who admitted that Dunn had been beaten to the punch. "I managed to get one of your demo tapes some time ago," said the executive, "and that's what I've been using to sell [the idea] of HDTV to the network internally."