High-Def Goes National on Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net has announced that it will now offer national HD telecasts in addition to its existing local and regional HDTV efforts, broadcasting 15 of its 23 national telecasts of Big 12 and Pac-10 college football games in 720p high-def. The games will be available on FSN HD, which can be seen nationally on DirecTV and on leading cable operators throughout the country.

High-def national coverage begins this weekend, with Utah at UCLA on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m ET.

FSN regional sports networks already offer 475 HD telecasts and over 1,425 hours of HDTV annually, featuring dozens of NBA, MLB, and NHL teams.