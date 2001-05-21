High court reviews child Web protection law

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a 1998 law that makes it a crime to knowingly place material considered unsuitable for children where children can find it on the Internet.

The court will hear appeals from lower

court decisions blocking enforcement of the controversial Child Online Protection Act, which is opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other free-speech advocates. While the case is pending, the Justice

Department is prohibited from enforcing the law.

Congress and the White House pushed the law through, following the high court's striking down an earlier, broader version in 1997. - Dan Trigoboff