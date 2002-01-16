High Court overturns pole-rate decision

The Supreme Court Wednesday shot down power companies' bid to raise the rates

cable operators pay to string lines to utility poles.

The decision -- which retains rate caps when cable companies add Internet

service to their offerings -- is a critical victory for the cable industry

because most operators have added or are planning to add high-speed-data

service.

The decision not only affects pole rates, but also gives the Federal

Communications Commission leeway to decide how cable Internet service is

regulated in general, including whether cable companies will be forced to carry

unaffiliated Internet-service providers on their high-speed lines.

That makes the court's ruling a double victory for the cable industry, since

the FCC is expected to tentatively conclude that cable Internet offerings are

'information services' -- a classification that could have eliminated protection

of pole-rate caps.

Gulf Power Co. and other utility companies argued that a federal law capping

rates for cable pole attachments does not apply when broadband services are

added. In April 2000, a federal appeals court in Atlanta agreed.

Following the lower court's ruling, power companies tried to raise monthly

per-pole rates from an average of roughly $7 to as high as $50. The FCC had

suspended rulings on most rate increases after the cable industry appealed to

the high court.

The justices reversed the earlier decision on a 6-2 vote. The 1978 law caps

rates 'by who is doing the attaching, not by what is attached,' Justice Anthony

Kennedy wrote.

The court refused to grant the Bell telephone companies' request to classify

Internet service in a way that would either free them from current access rules

for their high-speed digital subscriber lines or impose similar obligations on

cable.

The lack of direction from the court on open access frustrated

representatives of regional Bell companies, who bristle under access rules for

their high-speed DSL while cable is free from a similar mandate.

'This is an issue of enormous importance to the future of our economy and

American consumers, and we will continue to push to have this issue resolved by

Congress or the FCC,' United States Telecom Association chief executive Walter

McCormick Jr. said.

Although the cable industry prefers the service to be deemed a 'cable

service' and, thus, shielded from access requirements, the Supreme Court's

ruling and FCC chairman Michael Powell's reluctance to impose Internet-carriage

obligations shields the industry from a likely downside to the commission's

pending information-services classification.

Utility companies had attempted to raise rates after cable began adding

Internet service. They argued that the FCC has no authority over the new

business.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association sued Gulf Power and

others, claiming that the price hikes would thwart the will of Congress by

dissuading cable companies from rolling out new services.

'Utility companies cannot charge arbitrarily higher prices for cable

attachments to utility poles,' NCTA spokesman Marc Smith said. 'Today's decision

overcomes a potential impediment to broadband deployment, especially in rural

areas.'

Justices Clarence Thomas and David Souter dissented from the decision to

reverse the lower court's ruling. Instead they wanted their colleagues to remand

the ruling to the lower court until the FCC decides how it will regulate cable

Internet service.