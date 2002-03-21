Higgins: On the mend

John M. Higgins, Broadcasting & Cable's deputy editor, is

recuperating at home from a heart attack he suffered last week in New York.

He was released from a Manhattan hospital last Friday, four days after he

felt chest pains while attending Nickelodeon's upfront presentation March

12.

Those wishing to contact him can e-mail him at higgins@dorsai.org, or by writing him at

the magazine at 245 W. 17th Street, New York, NY 10011.