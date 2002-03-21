Higgins: On the mend
John M. Higgins, Broadcasting & Cable's deputy editor, is
recuperating at home from a heart attack he suffered last week in New York.
He was released from a Manhattan hospital last Friday, four days after he
felt chest pains while attending Nickelodeon's upfront presentation March
12.
Those wishing to contact him can e-mail him at higgins@dorsai.org, or by writing him at
the magazine at 245 W. 17th Street, New York, NY 10011.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.