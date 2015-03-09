Hiett Named WFIE Evansville GM

Jay Hiett, WFIE Evansville general sales manager, has been named VP and general manager of that Raycom Media-owned station. Hiett had previously worked at WTVW Evansville, where he was account executive and then local sales manager before moving to WFIE in 2010.

“Jay has done a terrific job as general sales manager at WFIE,” said Pat LaPlatney, senior VP. “His hard work has gained the respect of WFIE’s clients, his station colleagues and the corporate team in Montgomery. The station will not miss a beat with this transition. We are fortunate to have someone with his experience to call on.”

Hiett succeeds Nick Ulmer atop WFIE, with Ulmer taking over the top job at KOLD Tucson.

“I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of Nick and lead this great group of individuals,” he said. “WFIE has a great reputation for serving its viewers, community and clients for 62 years in the Tri-State and we will continue to do so.”