Hidden Past for Reality-Show Star

Attorney Rob Campos, the star of NBC's latest reality show, For Love or Money, was forced out of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999 after groping a female Navy officer while he was drunk, Web site Thesmokinggun.com. reported last week.

NBC responded that production on the show has been completed, but the network clearly would have preferred to know about Campos's indiscretion before casting him. "NBC and [executive producer Bruce] Nash were not aware of the incident that occurred while Mr. Campos was in the military," the network said in a statement. "The incident is not public record and thus was not found in the public-record searches conducted by the investigator hired by the show."

Campos apologized, saying, "I had believed that it was a private matter that had been resolved. I received two commendations while in the military, as well as an honorable discharge, and did not believe that the incident was relevant to my potential participation in the show."

According to Associated Press, the publicity surrounding the revelations has caused the Dallas law firm with which Campos worked on an independent contract basis to stop working with him.