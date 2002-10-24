Hidden Hills holds on for full season

NBC has picked up a full season of new comedy Hidden Hills, NBC

Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Thursday.

The show, which airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., has been winning its time period

in adults 18 through 49 with an average 5.2 rating/13 share.

It is also maintaining an average 85 percent of its lead-in from

Frasier, nearly matching Scrubs' retention in that spot last

season.

The show -- a sexy and silly take on suburban life -- is written and executive-produced by Peter Segal and Ric Swartzlander with Susanne Daniels also executive-producing.

Hidden Hills is a production of NBC Studios and Primarily

Entertainment.