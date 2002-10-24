Hidden Hills holds on for full season
NBC has picked up a full season of new comedy Hidden Hills, NBC
Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Thursday.
The show, which airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., has been winning its time period
in adults 18 through 49 with an average 5.2 rating/13 share.
It is also maintaining an average 85 percent of its lead-in from
Frasier, nearly matching Scrubs' retention in that spot last
season.
The show -- a sexy and silly take on suburban life -- is written and executive-produced by Peter Segal and Ric Swartzlander with Susanne Daniels also executive-producing.
Hidden Hills is a production of NBC Studios and Primarily
Entertainment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.