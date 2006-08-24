Hi-Def View Comes Into Focus

ABC has announced that The View, its Emmy Award-winning talk and entertainment program, will begin broadcasts in 720-line progressive (720p) HDTV starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when new host Rosie O'Donnell also makes her debut (and welcomes special guest Jessica Simpson).

The show, which airs from 11 a.m. to 12 noon EST, will be the first in ABC's daytime lineup to be offered in hi-def. ABC already offers morning news program Good Morning America in 720p HD, as well as the bulk of its primetime programming.

“We’re incredibly pleased that we will be able to bring The View to our daytime viewers in HDTV," says Preston Davis, President of Broadcast Operations and Engineering for the ABC Television Network. “This continues ABC’s strong commitment to providing the best picture and sound quality in order to enhance our excellent programming.”