Hi-def, low profile
The availability of a program in high-definition used to be big news, worthy
of press releases and excitement, but it looks like the networks are beginning
to "soft-launch" HD programming.
Home Box Office recently decided that next year's season of Six Feet Under will be
in HDTV, but don't look for HBO to make a big deal over it.
That came less than one week after NBC began broadcasting ER in HDTV in
a launch so soft stations learned about it from a memo the morning of the
broadcast. Even NBC executives couldn't confirm the next day that the broadcast
was in HD, although station executives could.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.