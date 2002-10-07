Hi-def, low profile

The availability of a program in high-definition used to be big news, worthy

of press releases and excitement, but it looks like the networks are beginning

to "soft-launch" HD programming.

Home Box Office recently decided that next year's season of Six Feet Under will be

in HDTV, but don't look for HBO to make a big deal over it.

That came less than one week after NBC began broadcasting ER in HDTV in

a launch so soft stations learned about it from a memo the morning of the

broadcast. Even NBC executives couldn't confirm the next day that the broadcast

was in HD, although station executives could.