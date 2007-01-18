Hi-Def Hospitality for NFL

Tangerine Global, the Marina del Ray, Calif.-based firm that provides HDTV programming to luxury hotels, has reached a worldwide agreement with fledgling cable sports network NFL Network.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tangerine will offer NFL Network programming in high-definition to its luxury "five-star" hotel partners around the globe. The first property to receive Tangerine's hi-def NFL Network offering is Miami’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel, a host hotel for Super Bowl XLI. Tangerine says it will continue to roll-out additional cities around the world for the 2007/2008 season.

The deal covers the NFL Network's regular season live game coverage as well as the programming leading up to Super Bowl XLI, which includes more than 60 hours of HD programming.

“Tangerine Global is leading the industry in delivering HDTV to the high-end hotel guest,” said NFL Network Senior Vice President Adam Shaw in a statement. “With football being one of the most popular sports to watch in HD worldwide, it was only fitting that we enlist Tangerine Global to expand us into the luxury hospitality market.”