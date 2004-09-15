Hi-Def ESPN Heads to Time Warner

Time Warner Cable subscribers will finally get a wide-screen, super-fine window on sports courtesy of ESPN in high definition. The cable operator and ESPN reached a carriage deal late last week for ESPN HD.

Time Warner was the last holdout among the big MSOs to strike an ESPN HD deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Time Warner, the HD network will be part of a pay HD tier with HD Net, HDNet Movies and InDemand’s two HD channels.

The price will vary by Time Warner systems. The channel is already available to HD subscribers on Time Warner systems in Minnesota, San Diego and North Carolina.

