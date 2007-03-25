HGTV's Room for Review

In the latest instance of reverse platform migration, a new feature on HGTV’s Website looks to be headed for good old TV.

Launched last month by the home-and-garden network, "Rate My Room" invites amateur home decorators to submit photos of their handiwork for online appraisal by fellow home-décor enthusiasts.

In just three weeks, the site received thousands of photos, some of which got more than 100,000 views. And although the majority of the comments have been kind, one poster advised the decorator of a bedroom titled "Chocolate Dreams" to "dump the ribbon on the mirro [sic] this is not versaills [sic]."

HGTV President Judy Girard told us at the network’s recent upfront presentation that the response has far exceeded expectations and that a TV series is in the offing. The network has already put out a casting call for a star designer with plans to shoot in late April.

For the amateur decorator given the lowest marks, the series will likely provide a professional makeover.

Remarking on the overwhelming response, Girard quipped, "People love to show you pictures of their homes."