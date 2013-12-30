HGTV Welcomes 2014 With Specials, New Series and Episodes

The new year is almost here and HGTV will construct a bridge to 2014 with specials, new installments of returning series and the bow of a pair of shows, including one starring a former Olympian.

The Scripps Networks Interactive service will showcase a full day of fresh programming on Jan. 1 that aims to keep watchers inside and soak up some sun on the screen, with the service's traditional coverage of the Rose Parade, along with new episodes of Island Hunters, Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Caribbean Life, Hawaii Life and Living Alaska. Also on tap: the premiere of Vacation Home for Free and The Brian Boitano Project.

HGTV also plans its largest social media campaign ever on New Year’s Day—anchored by a live all-day Twitter party with such top network talent as the Property Brothers, the Cousins, Rehab Addict’s Nicole Curtis and Love It or List It duos, Hilary Farr/David Visentin and Jillian Harris/Todd Talbot. Throughout the day, fans can use #HGTVNewYear to ask their favorite HGTV stars questions and get advice about everything from renovation and decorating to New Year's resolutions. Fans' tweets may also find their way to HGTV's air.

