HGTV Renews 'Flip or Flop Vegas'

HGTV has renewed its freshman series Flip or Flop Vegas for a second season, the network said Monday.



The series, which stars real estate agents and designers Bristol and Aubrey Marunde as they renovate Las Vegas homes, has attracted 12.5 million viewers since it launched April 6, according to the network.



“Bristol and Aubrey have clearly resonated with fans of house flipping,” said John Feld, senior vice president of programming for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country in a statement. “When you blend the Marundes’ business savvy and fun chemistry with an electric city like Las Vegas, you’ve got a winner.”



This story was originally published on Multichannel News.

