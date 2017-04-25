El Moussas Return in HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' in December

Fans of the hit HGTV real-estate series Flip or Flop, aware that high-profile married hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa have separated and are divorcing in heavily reported fashion, will welcome news that the show and the hosts will return for an extended seventh series in December 2017.

Scripps Networks-owned HGTV ordered 20 episodes, making season seven an extra long season of the popular show, which was potentially in jeopardy after the couple separated last year. When they formally separated in December, they said they would continue with the series, as Varietyreported.

Five of the episodes are in post-production and the remaining episodes will be filmed by sometime this fall. The El Moussas ply their trade of finding, buying, renovating and flipping houses in Southern California.

HGTV said Flip or Flop attracted more than 17 million total viewers during its last season and has helped create an HGTV franchise that will extend to house flipping experts working in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville and Chicago.



