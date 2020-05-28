HGTV Orders More ‘Home Town’

HGTV has ordered 16 more episodes of Home Town, hosted by home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier, who are husband and wife. Set in Laurel, Miss., season four debuted Jan. 20. The Napiers “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for families,” said HGTV.

Erin incorporates each family’s story into her designs and Ben crafts unique pieces from reclaimed materials found in the homes.

The new episodes will air early in 2021.

Season four wraps June 8.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.