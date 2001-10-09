HGTV helps buy NYC fire truck

HGTV is kicking in $25,000 toward a new truck for the New York City fire department.

HGTV also is matching the $25,000 sweepstakes prize money from its "Great Fall Fix-Up" promotion with a $25,000

donation toward relief efforts for the tragic terrorist attacks on New York City. Inspired by viewers' suggestions, HGTV's $25,000 donation will go toward funds being raised in HGTV's Knoxville, Tenn. home base for the

purchase of a new fire engine for the New York City Fire Department.

HGTV's "Great Fall Fix-Up" promotion received 1.2 million entries to its 2001 sweepstakes, registering a 33 percent increase over last year's tally of 903,208 entries.

More than a million of those came through HGTV.com, where the promotion generated almost 3.2 million page views, a 38 percent increase over last year's promotion.

Reagan Eubank of Red Oak, Iowa was this year's grand prize

winner, getting a 2002 Subaru Outback along with the cash.

- Richard Tedesco