HGTV Has Designs on Reality Competitions

HGTV will take its first foray into reality competitions with the debut of an eight-week reality makeover show, HGTV Design Star, on July 23.

The 9 p.m. Sunday show, fronted by Clive Pearse, who hosts the network's Designed To Sell real estate series, features 10 would-be designers competing for a chance to host their own HGTV show.

Nine of the 10 contestants were chosen by the show's producers and network executives, while the tenth was voted in by viewers online. One designer a week will be eliminated leading up to a design-off between the two finalists.

In addition, four homeowners will get a room makeover from one of the finalists.