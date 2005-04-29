HGTV, Food Net Serve Up HDTV

Scripps Networks has made it official: Home & Garden Television and Food Network will be available as separate high-definition networks in January 2006.

John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, says the decision to launch separate networks came about after a single lifestyle HD channel didn’t seem to serve the brands in the best possible way. “Once we started looking at the unique offerings of our networks as an overlay to what is currently being offered to viewers in a hi-def format, we shifted our strategy,” he explains. “We would be leaving a real opportunity on the shelf by combining everything into a single lifestyle channel.”

Scripps will double the hours of HD production it originally planned, with more than 1,000 hours scheduled for 2006.

Programming from Fine Living will also be incorporated into one or both of the channels.