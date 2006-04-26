HGTV Expands Its Programming Slate

HGTV will expand beyond its traditional categories of instructional design and real estate programs with a product-appraising series, a reality show about harried house hawkers, and programs in other new genres as part of the 1,165 hours of new programming the channel will offer this year.

In the coming months, HGTV will debut Cash in the Attic, in which experts assess the auction value of attic treasures, and Buy Me, in which pressured sellers try to unload their homes. The fully distributed network will also continue programming new design and real estate shows such as Hidden Potential, in which computer technology is used to virtually spruce up dilapidated homes.

The network, the flagship in Scripps’ portfolio of lifestyle cable networks, is also bullish on Design Star, an elimination-based competition in which 10 designing hopefuls vie for their own series on the network. The show, which promises a New York-filmed “public finale” in August, will be in the vein of The Next Food Network Star on fellow Scripps channel Food Network, which set a record for the network's most-viewed episode ever with its season-two finale April 23, which earned more than 2.5 million viewers.

HGTV announced the new programming to advertisers at a New York upfront presentation Wednesday morning, at which all of the Scripps networks courted advertisers with its “creative marketing solutions,” branded integration vignettes and promos that prominently feature clients’ products.

HGTV, for example, has offered co-branded promotional spots to advertiser Sub-Zero refrigerators, spotlighting the brand in short-form instructional segments within its program Mission: Organization. Sister networks DIY Network and GAC (Great American Country) offer similar ad-sponsored vignettes, DIY with its “DIY Kits” and GAC with its “Shortcuts” and “Great American Minutes.”“Viewers look at our ads as an additive service as opposed to an interruption,” said Executive VP of Ad Sales Steve Gigliotti, promising ad clients in the audience that Scripps would “travel that trust bridge we’ve built with audiences and marry our brands with your brands.”