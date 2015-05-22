HGTV, DIY Network Order Six Series

HGTV and DIY Network greenlit six new series, the Scripps Networks Interactive sister networks announced Friday.

HGTV ordered Tiny Luxury, following the creation of 150 to 440 square feet luxury homes; Rehab Addict: Rebuilding Detroit, which follows Nicole Curtis as she renovates the Detroit community; Two Chicks and a Hammer (wt), featuring a mother-daughter duo renovating homes in Indianapolis; and My Lottery Dream Home, which follows David Bromstad as he accompanies recent lottery winners searching for homes.

DIY greenlit Super Great Rooms, with expert builder Chip Wade transforming dysfunctional spaces, and Raise the Roof, featuring Denver contractor Keith Nylund as he rips the roofs off of homes and doubles their size.

“Sustaining our remarkable ratings momentum is our top priority, and we do that by keeping our development pipeline full and executing a flawless scheduling strategy,” said Allison Page, general manager HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country.

HGTV and DIY announced Thursday the renewal of five series.