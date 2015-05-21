HGTV Renews ‘Island Life,’ ‘Island Hunters’

Scripps Networks Interactive sister networks HGTV and DIY Network renewed five series, the networks announced Thursday.

HGTV has renewed Island Life, which follows homeowners looking for island homes, and Island Hunters, featuring families looking for private island getaways.

DIY has ordered episodes of Texas Flip and Move, following three teams who renovate, move and flip homes; Garage Gold, which follows Kraig Bantle and his team as they search for treasure in garages; and Building Alaska, which showcases constructions in the wilderness.

“We’ve achieved 11 consecutive months of ratings growth at HGTV, and DIY Network’s prime impressions are up 8% this quarter,” said Allison Page, general manager, HGTV and DIY Network. “Island Life, Island Hunters, Building Alaska, Garage Gold and Texas Flip and Move are among the consistent performers on our networks, so we want to keep our programming pipeline filled with new episodes.”