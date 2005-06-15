HGTV Commits $2M To "Restoring America"

Scripps' Home & Garden Television has pledged $2 million to its Restore America partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

That takes its commitment through the 2006-2007 season. The channel teams with the trust to preserve and restore historic buildings, showcasing their transformation on the netework.

Scripps Networks Executive VP Burton Jablin announced the additional funding at a Gala in Washington Tuesday honoring Restore America Heroes, people and institutions saluted for their contributions to restoration.

Among those honored was Tom Werner, co-founder of Carsey-Werner (That 70's Show,Cosby, Roseanne) and owner of the World Champion Boston Red Sox, for the team's decision to preserve its storied stadium, Fenway Park, rather than demolish it only to try and reproduce it.

Werner said the decision has paid off from a business standpoint as well. The park has now become the biggest tourist destination in New England, he said. .