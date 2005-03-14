Heyward on The High Road

To mark Dan Rather's final day as anchor of the CBS Evening News, Andrew Heyward sent out an e-mail to CBS News staffers.

Among the heartfelt words for his colleague of 24 years, the CBS News president took a swipe at some CBS luminaries who had been taking potshots at Rather. After praising the departing anchor in the March 9 memo for handling the transition from Evening News with “dignity, grace and valor,” Heyward added, “I wish all our colleagues could say as much.”

The CBS News boss didn't name names, but we know whom he was talking about. And so do you, Walter Cronkite, Andy Rooney, Mike Wallace and Don Hewitt.