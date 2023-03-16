Hey, Hey, The Monkees Are Coming To ‘Retro Night’ on AXS

The Monkees are coming to AXS TV as part of a new Friday Retro Night block

AXS has all 58 episodes of The Monkees, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Amid Beatlemania, The Monkees were assembled for TV and became a sensation, but Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith eventually became musical legends in their own right. The sitcom still captures the pop sensibility of the '60s.

“The Monkees sitcom was truly ahead of its time and paved the way for countless series and bands throughout the decades and still is,” said founding Monkees member Micky Dolenz. “I am so pleased that AXS TV is featuring it in their ‘Retro Night’ lineup. I hope that it will continue to inspire and entertain new generations of viewers for years to come.”

The Retro Night block will kick off with The Very VERY Best of the 80s, followed by The Monkees at 8:30. The block ends with Nothing But Trailers Flashback.

“AXS TV’s new ‘Retro Night’ lineup is like a perfect time capsule compiling everything we love from three of pop culture’s most definitive decades,” said Katie Daryl, Executive Producer and VP of Programming for AXS TV.

Also Read: Anthem Adds Richard Schaefer To Its Corner as It Builds Boxing Business

“The ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s were packed with iconic music, groundbreaking movies, legendary series, timeless fashion, and so much more, with each era leaving an indelible mark on entertainment that remains to this day. Whether you lived through it or wish you had, this block is the perfect chance for our intergenerational audience to fall in love with these decades all over again, and we invite viewers of all ages to join in on the fun as we take the ultimate trip down memory lane,” Daryl said.

The Very, VERY Best of the 80s features a rotating panel of celebrity geist who break down the dedicated top movies, sitcoms and game shows. Susan Olsen and Barry Williams of The Brady Bunch, Tracey Gold of Growing Pains, Todd Bridges of Diff’rent Strokes, Mindy Cohn of Facts of Life, and Anson Williams of Happy Days make appearances along with '80s bombshells Morgan Fairchild and Tia Carrere and horror icon Dee Wallace.

Nothing But Trailers Flashbacks show previews of memorable movies including Return of the Jedi, Scarface and 16 Candles. Themed episodes cover ‘80s Teen Movies, ‘70s Disaster Movies, ‘80s Action Movies and Westerns from the ‘60s and ‘70s. ■