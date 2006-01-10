Hey, Hey, They're the Monkeys

TV is getting another monkey show. CBS' midseason Love Monkey, which launches Jan. 17, is now joined by Sundance's Monkey Dust, beginning in March.

While the CBS show deals with young, upwardly mobile New Yorkers, Sundance's series is an animated Britcom from Fremantle International that lampoons British society, from the regular Nigel to public figures the world over.

Monkey Dust is an 18-part half-hour from Fremantle subsidiary talkbackTHAMES and London animator the Sherbet Company. Three seasons have aired in Britain on digital net BBC3.

