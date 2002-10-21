Hewitt, Karmazin: Different frames of reference
On the eve of CBS' umpteenth relaunch of its morning show, 60
Minutes executive producer Don Hewitt recalled last week describing his
network's effort to get something going there as "a $30 million picture frame
[without] a picture."
The reference was to the new Early Show studio CBS built at the south
end of New York's Central Park.
Hewitt, speaking at a seminar at New York's Lamb Theater, said he got a call
from Viacom Inc. president Mel Karmazin afterward.
Hewitt's characterization of the show was "dead wrong," said Karmazin. "It
was closer to $40 million."
