Hewitt, Karmazin: Different frames of reference

On the eve of CBS' umpteenth relaunch of its morning show, 60

Minutes executive producer Don Hewitt recalled last week describing his

network's effort to get something going there as "a $30 million picture frame

[without] a picture."

The reference was to the new Early Show studio CBS built at the south

end of New York's Central Park.

Hewitt, speaking at a seminar at New York's Lamb Theater, said he got a call

from Viacom Inc. president Mel Karmazin afterward.

Hewitt's characterization of the show was "dead wrong," said Karmazin. "It

was closer to $40 million."