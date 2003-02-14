Hewitt has the `Spirit'
The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped 60 Minutes creator
Don Hewitt to receive its "Spirit of Broadcasting" award.
The award, given periodically to recognize "general excellence and
leadership," will be handed out at an April 7 luncheon at the NAB's annual
convention in Las Vegas.
