Hesse to fill Clarke's shoes in Houston
John Hesse, station manager at KHUT-TV in Houston, will serve as the
station's interim general manager while it looks for a permanent replacement for
Jeff Clarke.
Clarke is leaving KHUT in June to become president and CEO of KQED in San
Francisco.
Before joining KHUT, Hesse was GM of WLJT-TV in Martin,
Tenn.
