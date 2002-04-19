Trending

Hesse to fill Clarke's shoes in Houston

By

John Hesse, station manager at KHUT-TV in Houston, will serve as the
station's interim general manager while it looks for a permanent replacement for
Jeff Clarke.

Clarke is leaving KHUT in June to become president and CEO of KQED in San
Francisco.

Before joining KHUT, Hesse was GM of WLJT-TV in Martin,
Tenn.