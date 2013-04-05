Hess Named WFFF Burlington-Plattsburgh GM

Roger Hess has been named vice president and general manager

of WFFF Burlington-Plattsburgh, a Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate. He will also

oversee WVNY, which Nexstar operates through an agreement with owner Mission

Broadcasting. He starts immediately and reports to Timothy Busch, Nexstar

co-COO.

Hess spent 23 years at WTNH-WCTX-TV Hartford-New Haven,

ultimately as general sales manager.

"Roger has an impressive industry background with

extensive executive experience," said Busch. "Throughout his career

he has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and entrepreneurial approach to

the business of broadcasting and viewer and advertiser satisfaction including

community interaction, digital integration and focus on locally-produced

programming."

Hess served on the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB)

executive board of directors as chair of the Sales Advisory Committee from

2005-2012.

"As a native New Englander, I am excited to

serve the local communities throughout Vermont's Champlain Valley and Upstate

New York's North Country," he said. "The hallmark of my 30 years of

professional experience in the Hartford and New Haven communities was strong

community interaction and service and I am committed to delivering the same to

viewers throughout the Burlington and Plattsburgh communities."