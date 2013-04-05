Hess Named WFFF Burlington-Plattsburgh GM
Roger Hess has been named vice president and general manager
of WFFF Burlington-Plattsburgh, a Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate. He will also
oversee WVNY, which Nexstar operates through an agreement with owner Mission
Broadcasting. He starts immediately and reports to Timothy Busch, Nexstar
co-COO.
Hess spent 23 years at WTNH-WCTX-TV Hartford-New Haven,
ultimately as general sales manager.
"Roger has an impressive industry background with
extensive executive experience," said Busch. "Throughout his career
he has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and entrepreneurial approach to
the business of broadcasting and viewer and advertiser satisfaction including
community interaction, digital integration and focus on locally-produced
programming."
Hess served on the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB)
executive board of directors as chair of the Sales Advisory Committee from
2005-2012.
"As a native New Englander, I am excited to
serve the local communities throughout Vermont's Champlain Valley and Upstate
New York's North Country," he said. "The hallmark of my 30 years of
professional experience in the Hartford and New Haven communities was strong
community interaction and service and I am committed to delivering the same to
viewers throughout the Burlington and Plattsburgh communities."
