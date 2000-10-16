Hes no chicken

Green Party candidate and evergreen consumer advocate Ralph Nader compares Al Gore and George Dubya to chickens, but even though Gore defends restoring the Fairness Doctrine, Nader is the fighting rooster on that issue. Way back in 1987 when the FCC dumped the rule, Nader was arguably the doctrine's most high-profile defender. He led a protest in the FCC meeting room complete with sign-waving supporters and an impromptu press conference on the "ultimate transfer of monopoly power."