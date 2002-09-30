Herzog upped at NBC

Diane Herzog was promoted to vice president of publicity for NBC Enterprises,

reporting to Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises, and Rebecca Marks, senior

vice president of NBC Entertainment Publicity.

Herzog will oversee publicity, corporate communications and talent relations

for NBC domestic syndication, international, consumer products and music.

Herzog joined NBC Enterprises, NBC's syndication arm, in December 2000 as

director of publicity. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from California

State University at Los Angeles.