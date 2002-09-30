Herzog upped at NBC
Diane Herzog was promoted to vice president of publicity for NBC Enterprises,
reporting to Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises, and Rebecca Marks, senior
vice president of NBC Entertainment Publicity.
Herzog will oversee publicity, corporate communications and talent relations
for NBC domestic syndication, international, consumer products and music.
Herzog joined NBC Enterprises, NBC's syndication arm, in December 2000 as
director of publicity. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from California
State University at Los Angeles.
