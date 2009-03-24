Herzog Tapped For UJA Honor

MTV Networks Entertainment Group president Doug Herzog has been tapped by the UJA-Federation of New York’s Entertainment, Media and Communications division to be honored at its Broadcast, Cable and Video Award Celebration April 23 at B.B. Kings in New York City.

Joan Rivers will open the ceremony, which will be emceed by The Daily Show’s John Oliver. Jon Stewart will close the night with a special performance.

MTV Networks chairman and CEO Judy McGrath will present Herzog with his award.

“I am very pleased to receive this great honor from UJA-Federation, which helps so many people in need throughout the New York metropolitan area,” said Herzog in a statement. “Given the current economic crisis and the extraordinary human-service demands it has created, UJA-Federation’s need for funding is more critical than ever, so I am thrilled this event will help support the important mission of UJA-Federation and its beneficiary agencies.”