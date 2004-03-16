Herzog Named King of Comedy Again

It’s official: Doug Herzog is coming back to Comedy Central as president, starting in May. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Herzog is replacing Larry Divney, who is retiring.In Herzog’s first stint at the network, from July 1995 to November 1998, he oversaw the creation of such Comedy (and comedy) staples as South Park, The DailyShow and Win Ben Stein's Money. Herzog has been running USA Network.