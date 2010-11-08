Herwitz Takes Over Freedom Broadcasting

Former Fox Television President of Station Operations Thomas Herwitz has been named president of Freedom Broadcasting, overseeing its eight TV stations. He succeeds Doreen Wade and starts today.

"Tom Herwitz brings a wealth of television experience and an abundance of creativity and imagination to this position, and Freedom is very lucky to get him," said Freedom CEO Mitch Stern. "I know from working with Tom at Fox Television the kind of energy and commitment he'll bring to the job of guiding our broadcast properties forward through the new media landscape."

Wade will stay on briefly to ensure a smooth transition. Stern thanked her for her efforts over the past 26 years. "She has been a tremendous asset and played a critical role in our successful restructuring," he said. "We wish her nothing but the best as she moves forward to take on new challenges."

Herwitz's employment history includes a vice president/general manager run at WTTG Washington and corporate roles at Fox between 1996 and 2005. He has consulted on the broadcasting business since leaving Fox.

Wade was v.p./general manager at Freedom's WPEC West Palm Beach prior to being named president of the broadcast division in 2002.

Freedom emerged from bankruptcy in April 2010.