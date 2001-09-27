Heroes telethon site draws a crowd

The Web site for America: A Tribute to Heroes the telethon to benefit terrorist attack victims drew more than one million visitors over the weekend.

Beginning Friday, traffic to the site

tributetoheroes.org

spiked to more than 1.2 million unique

visitors over three days, according to Nielsen//NetRatings.

Nearly 35 percent of the site's audience or 420,000 unique visitors visited the donations page

donate.tributetoheroes.org

and averaged more than

five minutes surfing the site.

Nielsen further reports the site drew 60

percent females and 40 percent males.

- Richard Tedesco