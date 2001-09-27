Heroes telethon site draws a crowd
The Web site for America: A Tribute to Heroes the telethon to benefit terrorist attack victims drew more than one million visitors over the weekend.
Beginning Friday, traffic to the site
tributetoheroes.org
spiked to more than 1.2 million unique
visitors over three days, according to Nielsen//NetRatings.
Nearly 35 percent of the site's audience or 420,000 unique visitors visited the donations page
donate.tributetoheroes.org
and averaged more than
five minutes surfing the site.
Nielsen further reports the site drew 60
percent females and 40 percent males.
- Richard Tedesco
