Heroes Star Tapped as Guest Host by Anime Net

James Kyson Lee, who plays Ando Masahashi on NBC’s Heroes, has been tapped by the Anime Network as a guest host for its series Anime Access.



Lee will be covering the Anime Expo in Long Beach California, being held June 29th through July 2nd. While at the expo he will interview creators and voice actors from popular anime series for use in the program.

"We were undoubtedly delighted at the chance to have Heroes’ James Kyson Lee guest host Anime Access for its coverage of one of the year’s top anime events," said Stacy Dodson, Anime Network’s Director of Programming and Operations in a statement. "We knew he was a huge anime fan, so who better to add to our incredible Expo lineup than a passionate participant who also happens to be part of another major pop culture phenomenon."

Lee’s episode of Anime Access will air August 16th on Anime Network.