Hero Captain And Crew Land Letterman's 'Late Show'

Capt. Chesley Sullenberger and his flight crew will be hitting the late night television couches when they make their media rounds in early February.

In addition to an interview with Katie Couric on the Feb 8 installment of 60 Minutes, the crew will be guests on The Late Show with David Letterman two days later, Feb. 10.

This will be their first talk show appearance since the crew successfully ditched a damaged US Airways aircraft in the Hudson River Jan. 15, saving all 150 passengers on board.