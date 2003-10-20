Here's to the Winners

Everybody knew the winners before they got there because the Radio-Television News Directors Association's annual Edward R. Murrow Awards were announced back in June, but a dinner last week at the Grand Hyatt New York was a time to hear some applause from peers.

CBS took home the most awards: CBS News four, including Overall Excellence; the TV network one for its 9/11 documentary; and CBS Radio News three. Its news president. CBS News President Andrew Heyward also gave the keynote address, in which he called for a renewed effort to strive for excellence in an ever more competitive news world (see excerpts in Airtime, page 60).

NBC News won six television awards, including best Newscast for NBC Nightly News. ABC News Radio received four, including Overall Excellence in the radio-network category.

The other Overall Excellence award winners: KIRO-TV Seattle (large-market television), KTUU-TV Anchorage, Alaska (small-market television), WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee (large-market radio) and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM), Wichita, Kan. (small-market radio). Cable's only winner was New England Cable News, a regional news network.

Given out since 1971, the awards recognize Overall Excellence and the best Newscast, Spots News Coverage, Continuing Coverage, Investigative Reporting, Feature Reporting, Sports Reporting, News Series, News Documentary, Use of Sound, Videography, Writing, and Web Site.