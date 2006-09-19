Here's the Deal: NBC Wins Monday

NBC won Monday night, the first night of the broad rollout of the broadcast nets' new season, with a 4.9 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings.

It won outright or tied every half hour with a two-hour Deal or No Deal special and the debut of highly anticipated Aaron Sorkin drama, Studio 60.

Deal or No Deal built every half hour to a 6/14 from 9:30-10. Studio 60 had tough competition in the debut of CSI: Miami at 10.

Studio 60 came in second with a 5/13 to CSI: Miami's 5.7/14. But what was somewhat problematic was show's drop-off from a 5.4/13 in its first half hour to a 4.6/12 in its second, suggesting some samplers to the new show didn't stick around.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.7/12. New sitcom, The Class debuted to a 3.7/11 at 8 for third place behind Deal and Prison Break on Fox. that was followed by the premiere of How I Met Your Mother (3.8/10). Two and a Half Men pulled up the average considerably with a 5/12 to tie for first with Deal at 9-9:30.

Old Christine slipped to a 4.2/10 for its premiere at 9:30, still good enough for second place.

ABC and Fox tied with a 3.3/8. Fox's lineup were the already premiered Vanished and Prison Break, while ABC boasted the two-hour season premiere of Wife Swap, followed by a new Supernanny.

The CW, which is not counting itself as the CW yet in terms of ratings because it has yet to premiere its new or returning shows, got a .8/2 for a combination of a repeat of 7th Heaven special plus an hour promo for the new net, The CW: Launch of a Network.