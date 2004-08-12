Here! TV Targets Alternative Parenting
Gay-targeted programming network Here! TV is planning a new series on gay/lesbian/ bisexual/transgender (GLBT) parenting.
In concert with And Baby magazine, billed as a resource guide for GLBT parents, the 12-part series, dubbed "Here! Family," will deal with such issues as conceiving a child, adoption, custody issues, and "coming out" to your child.
The show is scheduled to debut in November.
Here! TV launched in September 2003 as a satellite service on DirecTV and on the Dish Network last April. The channel is run by Stephen Jarchow and Paul Colichman, co-founders of independent film company Regent Entertainment.
In Demand recently began delivering the channel to its 10 million digital subs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.