Here! TV Targets Alternative Parenting

Gay-targeted programming network Here! TV is planning a new series on gay/lesbian/ bisexual/transgender (GLBT) parenting.

In concert with And Baby magazine, billed as a resource guide for GLBT parents, the 12-part series, dubbed "Here! Family," will deal with such issues as conceiving a child, adoption, custody issues, and "coming out" to your child.

The show is scheduled to debut in November.

Here! TV launched in September 2003 as a satellite service on DirecTV and on the Dish Network last April. The channel is run by Stephen Jarchow and Paul Colichman, co-founders of independent film company Regent Entertainment.

In Demand recently began delivering the channel to its 10 million digital subs.

