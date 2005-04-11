here! Today, Q Tomorrow

Fledgling gay and lesbian cable network Q Television NEtwork has hired Carol Hinnant, formerly vice president of affiliate sales for rival here! TV, to be its VP, affiliate sales and marketing.

Hinnant's resume also includes stints at Jones Intercable, Great American Country, and HBO.

Q Tv last week announced it has bought time on cable net Oxygen to promote its programming with a morning half-hour at 5:30-6, looking to help boost its base beyond the several thousand paying customers it has through its carriage deal with RCN.

That will now be Hinnant's challenge as well.

