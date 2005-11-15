Here! Renews Sexy Soap

Gay and lesbian network here! has renewed soap Dante's Cove for a second run. The limited series debuted Oct. 7 to good reviews. It is the first original program on the network to be picked up.

Production will begin early next year on six more hour episodes of the Gothic soap, sort of a Young and the Restless as written by Stephen King. Or, given some of the hunks, Extremely Buff, the Vampire Slayer.

Throw in some of '60s soap Dark Shadows for good measure and you have here!'s biggest "buzz" show to date.

