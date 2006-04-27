Here! Promotes Communicator
Stephen Macias, VP of gay and lesbian cable network here! has been named senior VP.
In addition to continuing to oversee corporate communications and PR, he will add consumer marketing to his plate.
Macias has been with the network since its beginnings in 2002. Before that he was entertainment media director for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.