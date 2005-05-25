Here! Hunts Up President Premiere

Gay and Lesbian premium net here! has secured the TV rights to the premiere of documentary, The Hunting of the President, which it will air in July 2005.

The film, from Bill Clinton confidante and TV producer Harry Thomason and Nickolas Perry, chronicled what the pair saw as a right-wing smear campaign of Clinton that stretched from his days as Arkansas governor through the impeachment trial.

"As the first president in American history to welcome the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] community into the White House, the hunting of this president takes on particular resonance for gay Americans," said Here! founder and CEO Paul Colichman.

Colichman, who owns a stake in Here!, has said the net, which delivers programing via both a linear channel and VOD model, has spent more than $50 million on exclusive content.

