Here! Creates Virtual AIDS Quilt

Gay TV network here! has created a virtual Aids Quilt where it will stitch together stories and pictures for a Dec. 1, 2006, online unveiling to help mark the 25th anniversary of the start of the global pandemic.



Actual AIDS quilts have become a symbol of the interconnectedness of AIDS victims to the world community and a way for family and friends to honor their memory.



The online version will allow surfers to upload photos and remembrances of loved ones at HereTV.com, 247gay.com and lesbianation.com.



When the quilt is unveiled, users will then be able to scroll through "an endless number of photos and literally watch as the Virtual AIDS Quilt grows with images and stories for the global online community."



Partners in the project include Cable Positive, the UCLA Center for Clinical AIDS Research and Education, and Gay Men's Heath Crisis, The Center for Health Justice, and AID for AIDS.