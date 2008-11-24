here! Center Stage To Adapt Classic Theater For TV

here!, a gay and lesbian-targeted subscription cable and satellite channel, is harkening back to TV's roots for a new series.



here! Center Stage will adapt classic theater for the small screen, evoking the "Playhouse 90" era of early, live TV, when adaptations of stage plays were a staple.



The series will launch next year with "The Awakening of Spring," an adaptation of the Frank Wedekind play, "Spring Awakening," the controversial 1891 German play about teenagers discussing sexuality in the absence of any clear guidance on the subject from adults.



The series will essentially televise stage productions with "minimal" sets or props.