Here! Adds VOD Voice

Here! TV is looking to put a whole different spin on the term "Birchers."

The "truth, leadership, and freedom" their brand of Birch (Elizabeth, not John) seeks is in the realm of rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals.

To that end, Here!, an on-demand digital service, is launching a new talk show, Birch & Company, Aug. 12.

Lesbian activist Elizabeth Birch, a former head of the Human Rights Campaign, will host the D.C.-based show, a half-hour interview format featuring politicians, businesspeople and entertainers.

Birch's first guest will be Rosie O'Donnell, followed by a hard right turn to conservative Pat Buchanan.

Other confirmed guests that range over the political spectrum include Al Gore, Melissa Etheridge, Sen. Ted Kennedy, Howard Dean, former Sen. Chuck Robb, Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick, MSNBC personality Chris Matthews, and conservative commentators Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingram.

Here! is available in more than than 42 million homes, according to the company.